BJP slams Mamata for 'dismissing' Operation Sindoor as 'mere business of sindoor’

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “insulting” India’s armed forces by dubbing Operation Sindoor a “business of sindoor”, accusing her of resorting to cheap political rhetoric that undermines national pride and patriotism.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to gain political mileage out of Operation Sindoor - the Centre's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Senior BJP leader and Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya took to X to condemn Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, stating, “Shame! How low can political pettiness go? Mamata Banerjee has now dismissed Operation Sindoor as merely a ‘business of sindoor.’ This is her true face—mocking sacrifice, patriotism, and the courage of our armed forces.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has safeguarded India with unmatched dedication and resolve. Yet Mamata Banerjee, driven solely by vote-bank politics, chooses to belittle the valour and sacrifices made in defence of India’s security and honour. History will remember who stood with the nation—and who mocked its heroes.” Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar also slammed the CM, describing her comments a betrayal of the sacrifice of brave soldiers.

“Calling ‘Operation Sindoor’ a ‘business of sindoor’ is an indescribable insult and a betrayal of the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. Our Prime Minister @narendramodiJi is working tirelessly to protect the pride and security of the nation, but West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is stuck in the quagmire of vote-bank politics!” he said on X.

“This is not politics—it is a betrayal of the nation’s sentiments for the sake of narrow political interests. Failed Chief Minister @MamataOfficial’s only concern is votes, not the country,” Majumdar asserted.

Speaking to reporters, Majumdar said the chief minister “needs to learn” what to speak and when.

“Operation Sindoor is a big victory of our armed forces, and we will celebrate it. TMC should also celebrate by taking out ‘tiranga yatras’ in areas of their votebank,” he said.

Banerjee, during a press conference on Thursday, had alleged: “The Centre named the (military offensive) ‘Operation Sindoor’ for political gains ahead of upcoming elections (in various states).” PTI PNT RBT