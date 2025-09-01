BJP slams Mamata for her food security claim, says it's cruel joke on poor

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The BJP on Monday cited National Family Health Survey data to counter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim of ensuring food security in the state and allege that her assertion is nothing but a cruel joke on the poor.

According to BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, 69 per cent of Bengal's children in the age group of six-59 months are anaemic, up from 54 per cent cited in the fourth edition of the survey. He said 71 per cent of women and 39 per cent of men are anaemic according to the latest data.

"Mamata Banerjee's 'food security' sermon is nothing but a cruel joke on the poor of West Bengal. National Family Health Survey-5 exposes her tall claims," Malviya, who is his party's co-incharge for the state, said on X.

Several districts in the state have seen a rise in wasting (low weight-for-height), with Kolkata up by 11.9 per cent, Darjeeling by 9.3 per cent, Dakshin Dinajpur by 5.7 per cent and Howrah 6.7 per cent, Malviya said.

"Her so-called 'Khadyasathi' and 'Duare Ration' schemes are nothing more than a buffet for her 'bhaipo' and TMC minions — feasting on Bengal’s hard-earned money," he said, alleging that the only hunger she ever fulfils is the "greed of her corrupt cronies".

Banerjee had said on X that her government has ensured food security in the state and several of its welfare schemes are providing food grain and rations at people's doorstep.

With Bengal projected to have Rs 7.72 lakh crore debt by 2026, the state government is starving people, Malviya said.

"In 2026, BJP will end this circus and ensure real food security for Bengal," he claimed. PTI KR KR MIN MIN