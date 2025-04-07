BJP slams Minister Parameshwara for 'casual' remark on Bengaluru molestation case

Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said while incidents like the molestation of women do occur “here and there” in a big city like Bengaluru, the overall situation remains peaceful due to the presence and efforts of the police.

The comment drew sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, which called it "irresponsible".

Taking exception to the statement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asking whether her slogan ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight) was just an 'empty phrase'.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said such incidents naturally draw public attention. He said he gives daily instructions to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to strengthen the city’s patrolling and surveillance systems.

The Minister was responding to a query on a recent molestation incident in Suddaguntepalya, where a woman was attacked in a secluded area.

“Police are working round the clock, braving rain and cold. That is why there is peace in Bengaluru. In a big city like this, incidents like these do happen here and there,” he said.

He added that he regularly instructs the police commissioner to stay alert, follow the beat system rigorously, and improve patrolling.

"I’ve instructed that patrolling must be disciplined and effective in every area. We take action as per the law, and the beat system must be strengthened — that’s why I issued directions to the police commissioner," Parameshwara said.

According to the police, two women were walking through Bharathi Layout in the early hours of April 3 when a man approached them, pushed one of them against a wall, and molested her before fleeing the scene.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The BJP expressed shock over what it called Parameshwara’s "attempt to downplay" the incident.

A man sexually assaulted a woman, and the crime was clearly captured on CCTV footage. Even after nearly four days, the Karnataka Police have yet to apprehend the perpetrator, the BJP said in a post on ‘X’.

“Instead of focusing on catching the culprit, Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara made an outrageous statement, saying, ‘Incidents like these tend to happen in a big city like this.’ This highlights the Congress party's troubling mindset,” the BJP alleged.

In a separate post on ‘X’, BJP Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra said, “The irresponsible statement by Home Minister Parameshwara regarding the harassment of a young woman in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout is tantamount to admitting that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed.” The Shikaripura MLA alleged that ever since the Congress came to power in the state, incidents of murder, looting, robbery, and the harassment and abuse of women and children have been reported continuously.

He further claimed that the state government’s handling of such sensitive cases suggests it sees nothing unusual in them and does not take them seriously.

“These words of the Home Minister reflect their incompetence. Whenever serious incidents occur in the state, the Home Minister reacts as if they are routine and absolves himself of responsibility,” Vijayendra alleged. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH