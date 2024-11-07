BJP slams NC over special status resolution, terms it 'fraud' with people of J-K

Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said it was "unfortunate" that the ruling National Conference has "compromised the integrity" of the assembly, and made a "joke" of democracy by bringing a resolution that questions a decision of the country's Parliament.

"This is a fraud, a drama, that has been attempted with the people of J-K," BJP MLA from Ramnagar, R S Pathania, told reporters here after the assembly was adjourned for the day following an uproar over the special status resolution.

"Article 370 is a history now. The Supreme Court has said that there is nothing like special status. It is as simple as that. This assembly which is a statute under the Reorganisation Act cannot question Parliament and the Supreme Court. There is no question of that," he said.

Pathania said the resolution, which was passed through voice vote by the assembly on Wednesday, was "a piece of paper, a piece of scrap", and "even if a peon or a clerk receives it, he will throw it into the dustbin".

"They (NC) have compromised the integrity of the House. They have made a joke of parliamentary democracy. This is unfortunate, and this needs to be taken note of by the people of J-K. They have been exposed. This (resolution) is a huge joke with the people of J-K," he added.

Referring to the deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary and minister Satish Sharma -- both of whom are from Jammu, Pathania said, "there are some Jaichands from Jammu, but they have been exposed now".

"People have understood what they did. They have kneeled before pro-Pakistan and pro-separatist narrative. This narrative is a fraud and there is no legal or constitutional basis of that narrative. This narrative has resulted in the killings of security forces personnel and civilians," the MLA said.

Jaichand was the 12th-century king of Kannauj, who is projected as a betrayer to the Indian cause in some historical accounts.

Another BJP MLA, Shamlal Sharma, said the party would not allow the "illegal passage" of a resolution in the assembly over an issue that has been settled by Parliament. "There is no question of that".

On the brawl that took place in the assembly between the BJP MLAs and the marshals, he said the blame lies with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

"The members do not have the right to bring such posters inside the assembly. We wanted to know how the speaker allowed that? Where was the security check? The situation in J-K is such today that if there is any doubt on any member, then he should be searched, he can bring anything inside.

"It started from there, so the fault lies with the Speaker. The banner should have been snatched away from him. He should have been marshalled out like the members of the BJP were," he said.

The BJP MLA was referring to Awami Ittehad Party MLA from Langate Sheikh Khursheed who jumped into the well of the House with a banner that read "restore Articles 370 and 35A".

"The NC wants restoration of the special status under which it can name Shankaracharya (hillock) as Takht-e-Sulaimani. How can BJP allow that? The BJP will not accept such a move or demand? We will oppose it strongly. We will not stop till such dramas and political frauds are not stopped," he added.

BJP MLA from Chenani, Balwant Singh Mankotia, while referring to the fresh resolution moved by PDP, Peoples' Conference and others, said this is "emotional blackmail" of the people.

"We will not allow the people of J-K to be befooled. We will not allow the NC, Congress and Kashmir-centric parties to emotionally blackmail the people," he said.

Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, also blamed the Speaker for "allowing" Khursheed into the well of the House with a banner.

"An MLA was allowed with a banner. Is there any such precedence in this House? The speaker and the assembly staff allowed him. He (speaker) turned on the microphones of the treasury benches to show that he was the speaker of the NC and not of the House. The House was turned into a fish market," Sunil Sharma said.

When asked if the BJP members had stood on the tables of the assembly, the LoP said what will opposition do when they are not allowed to speak.

"LoP was standing and his microphone was turned off. Our MLAs were marshalled out, so what option do we have?" he said.

Challenge Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to show the article under which the NC is demanding special status for J-K, Sunil Sharma said, adding the article says it is a temporary provision till the Indian Constitution is fully implemented in J-K.

"There is nothing called special status. Special status is (NC founder) Sheikh Abdullah's constitution which is there in the Gupkar house of (NC president) Farooq Abdullah in which it is written that Kashmiri Pandits be thrown out from here and killed," he said.

"What has happened on August 5, 2019, is now history. Special status cannot be repeated (restored) now," the LoP added.