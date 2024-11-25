BJP slams Oppn for stalling Parliament

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed the opposition parties and said it was not right on their part to stall Parliament proceedings in "retaliation" to their defeat in Maharashtra assembly elections and bypolls in other states.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned without transacting any significant business amid uproar by the opposition members on various issues, including indictment of Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and others in a US court on bribery charges.

“If you are frustrated over your defeat (in just concluded Maharashtra assembly polls and bypolls in various states), will you retaliate by not letting Parliament function? This is not right,” senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters in Parliament complex.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others from the government had asserted that discussions will be held on every issue in Parliament. “You could have discussed the Sambhal issue also,” the former Union minister said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh also flayed the opposition parties over adjournment of the House proceedings, alleging that they “deliberately” create disturbance as they do not want Parliament to function.

“This is in a way an attack on the people,” he told reporters in Parliament complex. PTI PK PK KVK KVK