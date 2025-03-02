BJP slams oppn MLA Sardesai over his 'Indianisation' of Goa remark

Panaji, Mar 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP has hit out at opposition MLA Vijai Sardesai for his remark on "Indianisation" of Goa and asked why he was silent on Konkani writer Uday Bhembre's comments over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

After meeting the 87-year-old writer and former MLA Bhembre on Saturday, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Sardesai alleged that they (BJP) want to in Goa what they do in Uttar Pradesh.

Whoever does not belong to their (BJP) ideology is physically harmed, the GFP leader charged.

"This is the new culture of Indianisation of Goa. This is bad," Sardesai claimed.

The GFP MLA had met Bhembre after Bajarang Dal held protests outside the latter's residence in Margao over his statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his links with Goa.

Sardesai said this act of "dadagiri" (bullying) was wrong, and that Goa has become a "Banana Republic".

"I appeal to Goans that Goa should not be made UP, Bihar. People here have the right to write what they think after studying history. They can call him (Bhembre) for an open debate over the topic," he said.

Reacting to the Fatorda MLA's remarks, Goa BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar in a post on X on Saturday said, "Vijai Sardesai swore by the Indian Constitution when he became a minister. Now, he rants about the 'Indianisation' of Goa. Hypocrisy or pure shamelessness?" "Does he support lies about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or his forces abducting women? Why is he silent on Bhembre's insult against a great Maratha King who is revered?" Vernekar said.

The Portuguese history, "largely biased against Hindus", may be gospel for politicians like Sardesai, but the insult of Hindu icons cannot be tolerated, he said.

"Stop politicising the Hindu faith for votes," the BJP leader added.

Bajrang Dal activists on Friday protested outside Bhembre's residence in Margao city of South Goa over his statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and condemned the writer's video titled "Jagor", uploaded on social media, in which he criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Addressing a function on Shiv Jayanti recently, Sawant had claimed that during the Portuguese rule, a majority of Goans were saved from being converted to Christianity as Shivaji Maharaj ruled over most parts of the state, which had Portuguese rule in three talukas.

Bhembre, in his video, refuted Sawant's claim and accused him of distorting historical facts.

Bajrang Dal's Goa convenor, Viraj Desai, had claimed there was no evidence to support the statements made by Bhembre in his video and alleged the writer was distorting history to please a particular community and insult the Maratha king.

Bhembre, however, has refused to apologise and said he stood by his statements. PTI RPS GK