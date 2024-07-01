BJP lambasts Rahul Gandhi for hurting 'Hindu' sentiments in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday protested inside and outside the Parliament after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that members of the ruling party are not Hindus as they promote division and violence.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is a serious matter that Gandhi is calling the entire Hindu society violent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

“BJP and RSS do not represent all the Hindus…We are also Hindus,” Gandhi was heard saying in his response in the Lower House, amid treasury benches protest.

In a post on X, Shah said Gandhi insulted "crores of Hindus" by saying that Hindus commit violence, lie and spread hatred. "He should apologise for this," he demanded.

Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda also lambasted Gandhi, accusing him of combining lies and hatred in his speech. It was a worst show by Gandhi on his first day, he said.

"Third Time Fail LoP has a knack for agitated, flawed logic. His speech today has shown that neither has he understood the mandate of 2024 (his third successive loss) nor does he have any humility," he said in a post on X.

First day, worst show!



Lies + Hindu hatred = Rahul Gandhi Ji in Parliament.



Slamming Gandhi for his remarks, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said democracy will remain intact and there will also be peace “so long as Hindus are in majority” in the country.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that so long as Hindutva is there, there will be democracy and peace in the country,” he told PTI at Parliament Complex, when asked for comment.

“Look around the world. There is still peace in the country. There is no peace in Pakistan and other countries in the world," he added.

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar flayed Gandhi for his remarks and said the Leader of Opposition only made “baseless remarks” in his speech and did not give any “positive suggestion” in the House.

“He brought shame to the dignity of the position of Leader of Opposition,” he told PTI.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal also hit out at Gandhi for his remarks and said that he had to speak on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address following the tradition but he did not do so.

“Apart from this, he spoke about everything else,” he charged.

“He gave a unique knowledge to the world by saying that ‘abhay mudra’ lies in the foundation of all religions,” Jaiswal told PTI, taking swipes at Gandhi over his remarks on Lord Shiva’s ‘abhay mudra’.