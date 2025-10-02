BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at seminar in Colombia

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at a seminar in Colombia, accusing him of insulting and degrading India on foreign soil.

Posting on X a video clip of Gandhi's remarks at an event held at EIA University, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Rahul Gandhi does it again, degrades India on foreign soil. From defaming our democracy in London, to mocking our institutions in the US, now in Colombia he spares no chance to insult Bharat globally."

In the video posted by the BJP leader, Gandhi is heard saying there are fault lines within the Indian structure and that there are risks which India has to overcome.

राहुल गांधी ने एक बार फिर विदेशी धरती पर भारत का अपमान किया!



लंदन से लेकर अमेरिका तक — अब कोलंबिया

कभी भारत की लोकतंत्र को बदनाम करते हैं,

तो कभी हमारे संविधान और संस्थाओं पर कीचड़ उछालते हैं।



🔴 सत्ता से बाहर होना एक बात है,

लेकिन देशभक्ति खो देना शर्मनाक है।



Asked to clarify those risks that he sees, the Congress leader said, "The single biggest risk is the attack on democracy which is taking place in India. Because India has multiple religions, multiple traditions, multiple languages. And India actually is a conversation between all its people."

"And, different traditions, different religions and different ideas require space. And that the best method for creating that space is the democratic system. And, currently there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India. So that's the risk," Gandhi said.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha further said the other big risk is that between different conceptions in different parts of the country.

"Some 16-17 different languages, different religions. So allowing these different traditions to thrive, giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We can't do what China does, which is suppress people and run an authoritarian system," Gandhi added.

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader's remarks, Bhatia said, "This isn't dissent. It's disgrace to the fake Gandhi." "You lost power. Don't lose patriotism. Criticising BJP may be your right but dare you malign Mother India for your cheap and petty politics," the BJP spokesperson added.