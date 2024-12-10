BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, other INDIA bloc leaders over holding protests in Parliament complex

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday accused the INDIA bloc parties of not allowing Parliament to function and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his manner of holding protests, saying his behaviour does not behove an opposition leader.

Several opposition MPs demonstrated over the Adani issue on the Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on it and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side.

The protest comes a day after leaders of some INDIA bloc parties protested in Parliament complex, with Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, conducting a mock ‘interview’ over the Adani issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Modi and Adani.

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc parties, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said this is the first full fledged session of Parliament “practically” since the formation of the government but the opposition not letting it function shows their “intolerance”.

“They commit sin and later accuse the government of not letting it function. This is not right at all. We have government business. Bills are pending (for passage),” he told reporters in Parliament complex.

“They do everything with George Soros. Then taking the name of an Indian businessman, they insult the prime minister. See the level they have stooped down to. They leave, throwing the prime minister’s picture on the ground here (in Parliament complex),” he said.

Joshi alleged that opposition parties are disrupting Parliament proceedings because they are not able to “tolerate” Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time.

Accusing the opposition parties of not letting Parliament function, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the kind of drama they are doing in the ongoing Winter Session does not suit them.

“I was surprised to see the behaviour of the Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi), the way he was recording with his mobile phone after making them (two Congress leaders) wear masks. This is the way a Leader of Opposition behaves,” he told reporters in Parliament complex.

It’s a doubtful situation whether Rahul Gandhi wants to be the Leader of Opposition or “something else”, Patra said.

“Rahul Gandhi’s behavior does not behove the Leader of Opposition. The Leader of Opposition should be a responsible person...but, as I always say, Rahul Gandhi and responsibility never move together,” he said.

Patra also slammed the INDIA bloc parties for staging a demonstration on the Parliament premises over the Adani issue, carrying black bags with caricatures of Prime Minister Modi and Adani printed on it .

“There is no fashion show going on here in Parliament that you come carrying a bag, wearing mask and T-shirt,” he added. PTI PK PK KVK KVK