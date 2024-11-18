BJP slams Rahul over his criticism of Dharavi redevelopment project

Mumbai: The BJP on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of running a smear campaign against the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai.

Responding to allegations levelled by Gandhi at a press conference earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde claimed Gautam Adani's business growth began under the erstwhile Rajiv Gandhi government.

He highlighted business deals inked with the Adani group in Telangana (currently ruled by Congress) and Rajasthan (when Ashok Gehlot government was in power) to counter the Congress' allegations of Adani's close ties with BJP.

He dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims of BJP's policies being designed to benefit Adani, particularly regarding the Dharavi slum redevelopment project.

Tawde termed Gandhi's criticism of the Dharavi redevelopment project a "smear campaign".

Tawde referred to a series of projects, which he claimed were awarded to Adani when Congress-led governments were in power.

"The development of Gautam Adani happened when Congress governments were in power. Adani's (business) growth, both domestically and internationally, happened under the Congress rule," he alleged.

Tawde read out a list of major projects Adani purportedly received before and after 2014, pointing to investments in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, and Karnataka.

He also referenced the award of the Dighi Port project under the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and mining contracts given to Adani in Chhattisgarh under then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The BJP leader further questioned the link between Adani, Congress, and the opposition's allegations.

"The connection between BJP, (PM Narendra) Modi, and Adani is being fabricated. When Congress signed a deal worth Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana, who was Adani aligned with? When the Rs 46,000 crore solar project in Rajasthan was awarded to Adani, who were Ashok Gehlot and Adani connected to?" Tawde asked.

At the press conference, Gandhi had displayed two posters, one featuring a picture of Gautam Adani and PM Modi with the caption "Ek hai toh Safe hai," and another showing a map of the Dharavi project.

Hitting back at Gandhi, Tawde claimed numerous pictures of Adani with Congress leaders, including Rahul's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, and various chief ministers even before 2014, are available.

He suggested that the relationship between Adani and Congress was long-standing and not exclusive to the BJP.

"Adani himself has said that his (business) growth happened during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure. Most of the business growth took place under the Congress rule," Tawde claimed.

He asserted that the people of Dharavi would benefit from the proposed redevelopment project, which would provide homes as well as industrial and commercial spaces.

The BJP leader further accused Gandhi of trying to keep residents of Dharavi in poverty.

"Are Gandhi's objections motivated by Sheikh not receiving the contract for the redevelopment?" he said without elaborating.

The ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA alliances are locked in a tight contest for political supremacy in the November 20 assembly polls, campaigning for which ends on Monday evening.