BJP slams Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh for trying to 'forcibly' enter Delhi CM residence

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) AAP leaders' attempt to take a media tour to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here in a bid to counter "Sheesh Mahal" jibes has earned the BJP's wrath which said Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj trying to "forcibly" enter the premises was an example of "irresponsible, insane and anarchic behaviour".

Their conduct was also an example of "political etiquette and ethics" being demolished, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

He slammed Singh and Bharadwaj for resorting to such a "shameless" act and said no matter how much they try they cannot get away from the "disgusting display of corruption" in building Kejriwal's "Sheesh Mahal".

Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' has become a "monument of his extravagance" and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cannot hide from this truth, he said.

"What AAP leaders did today was a glaring example of their irresponsible, insane and anarchic behaviour'. They tried to enter the (former CM's residence) forcibly," Trivedi told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

With this, it has become clear that they have seen their defeat in the Delhi assembly polls clearly written on the walls.

"No matter how much they try, they cannot get away with the 'Sheesh Mahal', which has become a monument of Kejriwal's extravagance. They cannot get away with the truth that a museum of a variety of luxury items was set up in the 'Sheesh Mahal' with the money looted from the people of Delhi," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj tried to enter the 6, Flagstaff Road House, official residence of former chief minister Kejriwal, with the media. However, they were stopped by the authorities from entering the premises.

Police had set up barricades and deployed personnel in front of the bungalow, preventing the AAP leaders from entering the premises.

Trivedi claimed the people of Delhi are feeling cheated with the "disgusting display of corruption" in Kejriwal's "Sheesh Mahal" and they will give a "befitting and appropriate" reply to the AAP in the assembly elections. PTI PK TIR TIR