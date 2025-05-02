BJP slams Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt over murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Friday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state over the murder of a Hindu activist and alleged that the incident occurred in full public view is a "chilling reflection" of the "alarming breakdown" of law and order in the state.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday evening within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru City.

Taking to 'X', the State BJP chief said that the brutal murder of Shetty, carried out openly in the streets and in full public view, is a chilling reflection of the alarming breakdown of law and order under the "Wazar-e-Ala government".

It also starkly highlights how emboldened radical elements have become, operating with impunity and targeting Hindu Karyakarthas without the slightest fear of consequences, he alleged.

"Even more disturbing is the admission by the (Mangaluru) Police Commissioner that authorities were aware of the threat to Suhas Shetty's life - yet no preventive action was taken. This raises serious concerns about the possible complicity of certain elements within the police department and the government. Are we witnessing a situation where these extremist forces are being deliberately enabled and protected?," he said.

Urging the Governor to take immediate and decisive note of the "rising extremism" and the "disturbing collapse of law and order" in Karnataka, Vijayendra further alleged that "the continued, systematic targeting of Hindu Karyakarthas compels one to question whether the Congress government is tacitly allowing the emergence of safe havens, a 'mini Pakistan' within the state." Extending his deepest condolences to Shetty's family and loved ones, he added, " (I) pray they find the strength and support to endure this irreparable loss.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka also slammed the state government alleging that Karnataka, under the Congress, is no place for Hindus and demanded resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara for the "failing" law and order in the state.

"Just like in Kashmir and in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Hindus are being identified and killed in busy streets. CM @siddaramaiah whose heart beats for peace in Pakistan becomes numb when Hindus are killed in Karnataka," he said in a post on 'X'.

Ashoka highlighted that the murder of Shetty in Mangaluru has once again exposed the "crumbling law and order" in Karnataka due to the "appeasement politics" of Congress.

"Siddaramaiah is a colossal disaster as Chief Minister and has completely lost control over the state's law and order. He has lost the moral authority to continue in office. Home Minister G Parameshwara must resign immediately taking responsibility for the failing law and order in the state," he added. PTI AMP ADB