BJP slams suspension of 18 party MLAs from Karnataka Assembly for six months

Bengaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Friday condemned the suspension of 18 MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly for six months and called the move "undemocratic".

The party accused the ruling Congress of committing a "grave injustice" to the suspended MLAs, who were protesting against the four per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and charges of an attempted "honey trap" involving Karnataka Ministers.

The BJP legislators also submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to reject the reservation for Muslims in contracts through the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill.

“The suspension of 18 MLAs was undemocratic. I am saying this because a senior Minister in the Congress government himself said in the Assembly that attempts were made for honey trap 48 MLAs in the state,” the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra told reporters outside the assembly.

On the last day of the Karnataka Legislative’s budget session, the BJP MLAs were suspended for staging protests and climbing on the podium where Speaker U T Khader was in the seat and threw papers on him.

The opposition legislators were upset over the four percent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and the alleged "honey trap" attempt targeting a minister.

Vijayendra expressed disappointment, calling it "shameful" that the government could not protect its own minister.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticised the government for ignoring Minister K N Rajanna’s statement in the Assembly, which claimed that there were attempts to "honey trap" MLAs.

He further stated that the BJP had demanded a judicial or CBI inquiry into the matter to protect the dignity and sanctity of the Assembly.

“A Minister has also appealed to people to save him as attempts were made to honey trap him. Yet, the CM did not reply. Can you expect justice from ministers in this government?” the BJP leader said.

He described the suspension as an "assault" on the 18 BJP MLAs, who were fighting for justice and demanding a judicial probe.

“The Congress itself should have taken initiative and ordered a CBI or judicial probe. Instead it suspended the 18 MLAs, which was unjust and disrespectful to the House,” Ashoka charged.

In their memorandum to Gehlot, the BJP leaders requested him to reject the “unconstitutionally moved bill on giving four per cent reservation based on religion in allotting Government contract works.” They also warned that the proposed bill would undermine the social fabric and disturb harmony among religious communities. PTI GMS GMS ROH