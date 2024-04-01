BJP slams those raising 'bogey of victimhood' in support of Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed the AAP for trying to raise the "bogey of victimhood" in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and said the order of a court here to send him to jail was based on "concrete" evidence.

Earlier in the day, the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja sent the AAP chief to judicial custody till April 15 after his Enforcement Directorate custody in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy ended.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Delhi government's status in the case is becoming "progressively clearer".

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc rally organised Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in support of Kejriwal and jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Trivedi said the leaders of various political parties who were facing corruption cases themselves gathered there.

"I would like to underline to those who tried to raise the bogey of victimhood that the court's order today is based on concrete evidences," he told the press conference which he addressed jointly with Shazia Ilmi, also a BJP spokesperson.

Ilmi, who was earlier with the AAP but joined the BJP in 2015 after differences with the chief minister, said the political leaders whom Kejriwal once called "thief" were defending him at the Ramlila ground rally.

In 2011, Kejriwal sat on a hunger strike for 320 hours and waved papers purported to be proof of corruption, she said. Those whom he called thief were defending him at the Ramlila rally now, Ilmi added.

Trivedi and Ilmi claimed that in a statement in the excise policy case, Kejriwal has said that Vijay Nair, who was associated with the AAP and has been arrested, used to report to ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and not to him.

Ilmi claimed that she and several of her former party colleagues including Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were made to leave the party.

The "fate" of Kejriwal's "new friends" Atishi and Bharadwaj will also be clear soon, she said.