BJP smashed backbones of poor states; squeezed J'khand like lemon: Hemant Soren

Ranchi: In a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday accused the saffron party of “squeezing the state like a lemon” for almost two decades and “smashing” the backbones of poor states.

He also charged the BJP-led Centre with "destroying" the federal structure of the country by creating "double engine governments" through "poaching of MLAs, MPs, and toppling governments".

"BJP squeezed Jharkhand like a lemon in the last 20 years, but this has to end now. We feed the cow and they milk it. This cannot be allowed anymore. They plundered Jharkhand’s wealth. It is a paradox that Jharkhand, rich in mineral resources, is one of the poorest states," Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren claimed in an exclusive interview with PTI.

"We are rich in resources – coal, iron ore, bauxite, dolomite – but our revenue collection is hampered by the central government’s GST regime, which smashed the backbones of states like Jharkhand. It did nothing to address our financial needs," he alleged.

Soren said despite writing to PM Narendra Modi repeatedly, the Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state were yet to be cleared.

He charged the BJP with acting on a "fixed agenda of divisive politics, Hindu-Muslim polarisation, and communal hatred to grab power", claiming that it is the misfortune of the country that healthy political competition was being wiped out.

“They have no agenda for development, employment, or economic prosperity. The only agenda they know is division. They speak of divisive politics, foster communal hatred, and promote Hindu-Muslim polarisation,” he alleged.

Soren claimed that the BJP-led Centre could "not digest a tribal CM completing a full five-year tenure", accusing it of holding the elections before time to undermine his government.

He also accused the central dispensation of being a "poaching master".

"The BJP-led Centre is a poaching master. They are experts in poaching MLAs, MPs, and toppling governments," Soren alleged.

"Ever since we came to power, they have thrown everything at us – irrelevant allegations, conspiracies, and smear campaigns. They thought they could break our party, buy our MLAs, but with the people’s blessings, I came out, stronger than ever," he claimed.

The chief minister criticised the BJP for allegedly undermining the political discourse in the country.

“What kind of political discourse are they bringing to the table? They have reduced it to a battle of accusations and dirty tricks. They bring in outsiders to break parties and destroy the political fabric of states… CMs of some states are camping here for months. Why is no one bothered about what’s happening in their states? Social media weapons have been unleashed by the BJP to spread fake narratives, and massive funds are being spent on pushing propaganda,” he alleged.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Soren alleged: “If PM Modi had his ways, he would have brought star campaigners from abroad to win Jharkhand elections.

On BJP’s charges that tribals in Jharkhand were under greater threat than those in Manipur, Soren hit back, saying it was "like the pot calling the kettle black" and accused the saffron party of being behind the violence in the northeastern state.

"Manipur burns. Why aren't they focusing on Manipur? They are too busy creating divisions elsewhere. They do not even notice what’s happening in their double-engine state. That state is in turmoil under their rule. What has their double-engine government achieved? Nothing but division and violence," Soren claimed.

He slammed the BJP for "spreading the propaganda of infiltration".

"They say infiltration is on the rise. If it is so, who is responsible? I want to ask the Home Minister Amit Shah?” Soren said.

Terming the BJP "a party of traders", he alleged that the saffron camp "controlled" the central agencies like the CBI and the ED which conveniently "ignored the corruption and malpractices within its own ranks".

"They accuse us of corruption, but what about the BJP’s own scandals? No investigations are conducted into huge drug seizures at Gujarat’s ports or scams involving corporations," he alleged.

On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said Jharkhand did not need it, questioning why the BJP was keeping tribals out of its purview.

“There is no need of UCC here …We have stronger provisions to protect tribals…They talk about issues like UCC and NRC but fail to address the real concerns of the common people," he remarked.

He added that the results of the five-year struggle would be out on November 23 when the Jharkhand election results are announced.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled for November 13 and November 20.