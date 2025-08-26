BJP sold industrialists land at throwaway prices, waived stamp duty: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday sent the opposition into uproar when he alleged that the previous BJP government sold industrialists land at dirt-cheap prices and favoured them with exemptions.

Tempers flared when Sukhu responded to a question alleging that the BJP government gave favours to industries in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh.

An agitated opposition left the House in a huff at the allegation.

"Concessions like thousands of bighas of land at Rs 1 per sq mt, electricity at the subsidised rate of Rs 3 per unit for ten years and complete exemption from stamp duty were extended to industrialists in the name of a customised package while the state government was purchasing power at Rs 10 per unit," Sukhu said.

"The customised package was packaged to plunder the money of the people," he added.

The Congress leader said the government would collect the details of the money plundered thus and would replace the 2019 policy with a new one.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Bikram Singh Thakur, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan informed the House that over the past two and a half years, 115 industrial units were closed, rendering 3,350 people jobless, and 55 units resumed operations.

Investments amounting to Rs 2,853 crore were made in the industrial sector, 6,210 memorandum of understanding (MOUs) were signed, and 380 projects with an investment of Rs 5,891 crore came to the state since January 2023, he said.

The minister also said that expansion of 205 old industries was done at Rs 5,600 crore, and 24 MOUs pledging investment of Rs 6,210 crore were signed at three investor meets in Shimla, Mumbai and the UAE.

Bulk Drug Park, under construction with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, would create 15,000 job opportunities, he claimed.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly after leaving it in protest, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, "The Congress government has destroyed the industrial sector." He said that during the BJP's regime, Himachal Pradesh got the Medical Devices Park and Bulk Drug Park, but the current government has completely failed to save industries.

"Not a single major industry has been established in the state in the past three years. On the contrary, steep hikes in electricity tariffs are forcing industries to move out of and functionaries in the government are involved in corruption," he alleged.

Thakur also alleged that the big industrialists were shy of investing in the state as families of Congress leaders indulged in extortion and pressure tactics.

Former industries minister Bikram Singh alleged that the entrepreneurs were finding it difficult to survive in the state and migrating elsewhere.

Former power minister Sukhram Chaudhary said, "The government is not serious about promoting industry, and the Industrialists who have invested in Himachal are being harassed instead."