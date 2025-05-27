BJP spent Rs 57.65 cr against AAP's 14.51 cr in Delhi assembly polls; Cong spent Rs 46.19 cr

New Delhi: The BJP which stormed to power in Delhi after almost 27 years spent a total of Rs 57.65 crore during the 2025 assembly election, while AAP which was ousted after a 10-year rule spent Rs 14.51 crore during the poll period, according to their expenditure reports.

The Congress, which drew a blank for the second time in a row in Delhi, spent a total of Rs 46.19 crore in the assembly polls held in January-February this year, according to details provided by parties to the Election Commission.

The BJP won the election by bagging 48 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got 22 seats out of a total of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The elections were announced on January 7, 2025, and the poll process ended on February 8.

According to BJP's expenditure report submitted to the EC in accordance with the law, the party's central headquarters got gross receipts (funds received) of Rs 87.79 crore during the poll process.

Of the total Rs 57.65 crore spent by the BJP, a total of Rs 39.15 crore was spent as gross expenditure on general party propaganda and another Rs 18.51 crore as total expenditure on party candidates.

On the other hand, AAP spent a sum of Rs 14.51 crore in all, including Rs 12.12 crore as total expenses on general party propaganda and another 2.39 crore as total expenses on party candidates.

AAP had total receipts of Rs 16.10 crore during the poll process of the Delhi elections.

The Congress spent a total of Rs 46.19 crore including Rs 40.13 crore as general expenditure on party propaganda and another Rs 6.06 crore as total expenses on party candidates.