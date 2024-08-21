BJP spokesperson offers tributes to Bismillah Khan in Varanasi as PM's representative

Varanasi, Aug 21 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Wednesday offered tributes to renowned musician Bismillah Khan at his grave in Varanasi as the representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Islam, a former MP, said a newly built mausoleum was also opened to the public in honour of the famous shehnai player on the occasion of his death anniversary. A memorial was organised to pay tributes to him.

Khan had died in 2006 at 90 years of age. PTI KR KR ANB ANB