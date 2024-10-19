BJP spreading false propaganda about Himachal economy: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday alleged that the BJP is spreading false propaganda about the economy of the state whereas the government is making every effort to make it self-reliant.

Sukhu said this while presiding over the closing ceremony of International Kullu Dussehra-2024 in Kullu.

He said by auctioning liquor contracts, the present government earned revenue equal to the previous government's four years in one year and in view of Diwali, the state government will give salary and pension to all employees and pensioners on October 28.

"The BJP is spreading false propaganda about the economy of Himachal Pradesh whereas the government is making every effort to make it a self-reliant state," he said in a statement issued here.

The state government is also making efforts to strengthen the rural economy for which many schemes are going to be launched in the near future, he said, and appealed to all sections for their cooperation to make Himachal Pradesh stand on its own feet.

Sukhu announced a five per cent increase in offerings to deities and 20 per cent in honorarium of Bajantris and 20 per cent in distance allowance and said that the state government will strengthen the 100-bedded Mother and Child Hospital in Kullu and appoint adequate medical specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff there.

He said the state government will make every effort to construct Bhubhu-Jot tunnel connecting Jogindernagar in Mandi district with Kullu district via Lag Valley and this matter had been raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sukhu offered prayers in the camp of Lord Raghunath and wished for happiness and prosperity in the state. He also flagged off the Kullu Carnival in which more than 600 women and artists participated including six international teams, various schools and women from more than 30 self-help groups besides tableaux from various departments.

The CM inspected the site of the base station of Bijli Mahadev ropeway being constructed at a cost of Rs 273 crore in Pirdi. He said the state government had received the Forest Clearance Act (FCA) clearance for the construction of this ropeway. PTI BPL KSS KSS