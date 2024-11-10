BJP spreading hatred, J'khand polls for saving Constitution, democracy, claims Tejashwi

Chatra (Jharkhand), Nov 10 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of spreading hatred in the society and said that the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections are for "saving the country’s Constitution and democracy".

Advertisment

He claimed that the Hemant Soren-led government would be formed in Jharkhand after the polls, while the RJD-led coalition would come to power in Bihar next year.

“The BJP spreads hatred in the society and insults people's mandate. This election in Jharkhand is for saving the Constitution and democracy of the country,” Yadav said addressing a rally at Hunterganj in Chatra district.

The people of Jharkhand voted for the JMM-led alliance in 2019 but the "BJP started hatching a conspiracy to topple the government", he alleged.

Advertisment

“When they did not succeed, they put Soren, who comes from a tribal community, behind the bar,” the RJD leader claimed.

“The BJP attempts to buy MLAs. Those who do not want to be sold are threatened through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In Bihar, they (BJP) hijacked our chief minister Nitish Kumar,” Yadav alleged.

He claimed that the BJP ruled Jharkhand for the longest period after it separated from Bihar in 2000, but, the saffron camp did "nothing for the development of the state", he claimed.

Advertisment

The RJD leader claimed that the Hemant Soren-led government launched a series of welfare schemes, including Maiyan Samman Yojana, free electricity up to 200 units, waiving farm loans and electricity dues, for the poor.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI SAN BDC