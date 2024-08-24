BJP spreads poison in society in name of religion, love jihad, flood jihad: J’khand CM

Ranchi, Aug 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday accused the BJP of spreading ‘poison’ in society under the pretext of religion, caste, love jihad, and flood jihad.

He also claimed that there is a conspiracy underway to undermine the reservations for Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The chief minister made these remarks while addressing a government function in Hazaribag, where he transferred the first instalment of Rs 1,000 to the accounts of women beneficiaries under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) scheme.

A total of Rs 139.40 crore was transferred to the accounts of 13.94 lakh beneficiaries of seven districts - Hazaribag, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma, Ramgarh and Chatra - on the occasion.

Making a scathing attack on the BJP, Soren said, “BJP imports leaders from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, as its leaders here are not able to handle Jharkhand.

These leaders are spreading poison in the society in the name of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christianity, forward and backwards..

Hitting out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma without taking his name, Soren said “Recently a BJP CM named the flood that his state was facing, as ‘flood jihad’. Interestingly, they are now finding Hindu-Muslim, forward, backwards, tribal and Dalit even in water..

Sometimes, they say love jihad, Shiksha (education) jihad and now flood jihad. Beware of such people, Soren said.

The CM further alleged that a conspiracy is going on to snatch the reservation of tribals and Dalits. A Bharat bandh call was given on Wednesday in protest against this, he said.

“In a much-planned manner, the government (central) is preparing to usurp the rights of tribal, Dalits, OBCs and minority people in the country,” Soren alleged.

He further alleged that the previous double-engine government did not do anything for the social security of the people.

“Jharkhand is one of the backward states. Society security should have been the utmost priority after the formation of the state. But our opposition remained focused on the security of businessmen without paying any attention to social security,” he said.

He said that his government is committed to the development of the state and claimed that he would take Jharkhand at par with the development of Delhi and Mumbai in his next tenure. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN