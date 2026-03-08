BJP ST wing burns Mamata effigy across Jharkhand over ‘insult’ to President

Ranchi, Mar 8 (PTI) The BJP Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha held protest marches against the TMC government in West Bengal and burnt effigies of its Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in all 24 districts of Jharkhand on Sunday over the alleged insult of President Droupadi Murmu there.

BJP ST Morcha national president Sameer Oraon asserted that the treatment meted out to the President is extremely shameful and unfortunate.

President Murmu expressed displeasure over the change of venue of a conference of the tribal Santal community in the north Bengal town of Siliguri on Saturday and the absence of Banerjee and her cabinet ministers during her visit.

"This is not only an insult to the highest constitutional post in the country, but also an act that hurts the sentiments of the entire tribal community," said Oraon.

He further said that the President, who belongs to the tribal community, had arrived in Siliguri to attend the 9th International Santal Conference.

"Despite established protocol, neither the CM nor any minister from the West Bengal government was present at the event. Furthermore, due to the small venue, a large number of people were unable to attend the conference, over which the President expressed his displeasure," Oraon claimed.

He alleged that the incident reflects the anti-tribal mindset of the TMC government.

"The BJP will not tolerate such disrespect and demands an explanation and apology from the West Bengal government," said the BJP ST Morcha national president.

The West Bengal chief minister, however, asserted that there was no breach of protocol at the President’s programme, adding that the responsibility of mismanagement at the function, if any, lay with its private organisers and the Airports Authority of India who provided the venue of the event.

In East Singhbhum district, BJP ST Morcha members took out a rally in Jamshedpur and burnt an effigy of Banerjee.

BJP district general secretary Anil Modi alleged that the TMC government has been violating constitutional norms and insulting those in the Constitutional posts repeatedly.

"The people of West Bengal, especially the tribals, will teach the TMC government a lesson in the coming assembly elections," claimed Modi. PTI ANB NN