BJP staged premeditated drama to divert attention from Shah's Ambedkar remarks: Ramesh

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that the BJP "staged a premeditated drama" outside Parliament's Makar Dwar to divert attention from Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar and asserted that the opposition party would keep up the momentum of protests even though the Winter Session had ended.

The Congress general secretary also said the FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was part of "politics of vendetta, diversion and defamation".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has two pillars -- two As -- Amit (Shah) and (Gautam) Adani -- and both these pillars are badly damaged pillars. Adani because of all the revelations that have come out and Amit because what he said for Ambedkar in Parliament," Ramesh said.

He told PTI that Shah's remarks on Ambedkar were a "major issue" for the Congress and its protests demanding the home minister's apology and his resignation would continue.

Talking about the Parliament's Winter Session, Ramesh said everything was clouded by the home minister's reply on Tuesday during which he used the "most insulting language in a most insulting style for Ambedkar".

"Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge immediately got up and protested, he was not allowed to speak, he was made to sit down. Then the Congress demanded, and all parties were united, in demanding an apology from the home minister and his resignation and that is the reason why the Houses got stalled," he said.

"Yesterday (Thursday), of course, it (BJP) staged this big drama outside Makar Dwar, sent two MPs to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), they are perfectly fine. They created this huge controversy, totally unwarranted, totally false charges (have been made) against our leader Rahul Gandhi," the Congress general secretary said.

Ramesh claimed he knew many people in the BJP who were agitated over what the home minister had said but were silent as there was "an atmosphere of fear" in that party.

The home minister has forced the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Gandhi, Ramesh alleged, asserting that this was "politics of vendetta, vengeance, diversion and defamation".

"Right now, the big issue is the insult of Dr Ambedkar on the floor of the House. Mr Kharge has demanded his resignation, he has demanded that the prime minister should sack his home minister," the Congress leader said.

"We have filed a complaint to lodge an FIR, they have done nothing on that but they have filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. These are all political FIRs, political vendetta and everything is done with the single purpose to divert attention from the home minister's abuses against Ambedkar on December 17 and also to divert attention from our demand for a JPC on the Modani scam," Ramesh said.

Separate marches by opposition and ruling party MPs over the alleged insult to Ambedkar led to jostling on the Parliament premises on Thursday, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured.

The BJP accused Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Asked about the incident, Ramesh said, "The whole thing was premeditated. The whole thing was planned and orchestrated by the BJP to divert attention from the pressure on the home minister and the prime minister. So, it got its MPs into a so-called ICU." "It also got one woman MP from Nagaland, whom we all respect, and she was forced to write a letter, alleging disrespect by Rahul Gandhi. This is all a conspiracy and a plot to defame him," the Congress general secretary said.

He claimed that many people in the BJP were agitated over what the home minister said but the home minister had silenced everyone as there was an atmosphere of fear prevailing in the BJP.

On the Winter Session, Ramesh said the Congress wanted to debate the "Modani issue" but was prevented from having a discussion.

"Then our LoP in the Lok Sabha wrote to the speaker and the LoP in the Rajya Sabha wrote to the chairman, asking for a two-day discussion on the Constitution because we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of its adoption. Luckily for us, this request of Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji was accepted and we had a discussion," he said.

Ramesh said the party's protests against Shah would continue.

"When the extended CWC (Congress Working Committee) will meet in Belagavi to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi becoming Congress president, this will be discussed. We will not let go of this issue, the entire nation is agitated… We will be on the streets. We are going to be on the ground. This is a big issue for mobilisation. Houses may have adjourned sine die but it does not mean our protests will not continue," Ramesh said.

On Thursday, rival MPs screamed and shoved in the forecourt of Parliament in unprecedented scenes of unruliness, capping three days of acrimonious debate inside the House over preserving the dignity of Ambedkar.

Two BJP MPs were hospitalised with injuries as Gandhi became the centre of the ruling party's accusations, including one by a woman MP who said he had "misbehaved" with her.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Gandhi after BJP leaders filed a complaint. A police officer said all sections in the FIR were bailable except Section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident, perhaps without parallel, started as BJP and opposition MPs marched towards each other over Shah's comments on Ambedkar. PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM