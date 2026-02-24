BJP stages ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ protest in Kerala, demands CBI probe into Sabarimala gold loss

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday organised an ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ protest in front of Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold loss case.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party would not allow the “faith and culture of the land to be destroyed” and accused both the ruling CPI-M and the opposition Congress of politicising the Sabarimala issue.

Referring to the alleged theft of gold from the hill shrine, Chandrasekhar said six months had passed since the incident came to light, but the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had failed to identify those responsible.

He alleged that the arrest of the temple’s chief priest (tantri) was aimed at diverting public attention. “Whatever strategy the chief minister adopts to mislead the people, the BJP will not permit it,” he said.

Chandrasekhar demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI, that the 2018 affidavit related to the Sabarimala women-entry issue be revised, and that cases registered against those who protested in the name of protecting faith be withdrawn.

Former Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who also addressed the gathering, alleged that both the ruling and opposition parties in Kerala had insulted the Sabarimala tantri, including on the floor of the Assembly, over the gold loss case.

He questioned who was controlling the SIT and alleged that even after the tantri was granted bail, CPI-M leaders continued to target him.

Muraleedharan demanded a free and impartial probe by an independent agency, stating that only a CBI investigation would bring the real culprits to book.

He also called for a probe into the alleged involvement of certain ministers in the matter.

Several BJP leaders, including P K Krishnadas, S Suresh, Shobha Surendran, K Soman, and Karamana Jayan, were present at the protest. PTI LGK SSK