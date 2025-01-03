BJP stages demonstration against bus fare hike in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Friday staged a demonstration here against the government bus fare hike.

Advertisment

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to hike the government bus fare by 15 per cent across all categories. This will come into effect from Sunday.

The move is expected to generate Rs 74.85 crore monthly and about Rs 784 crore annually, the government said.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly R Ashoka led the agitation at the Kempegowda Bus Stand at Majestic.

Advertisment

The party leaders gave flowers to the passengers saying that they were consoling them from the additional burden fallen on them.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said the people are suffering due to the price rise in the state. Later, the agitating BJP leaders were taken under preventive custody.