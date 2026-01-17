BJP stages demonstration to protest 'deteriorating' law and order in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jan 17 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district to protest the "deteriorating law and order and increasing incidents of crime and abduction in the state." The agitation came days after the alleged abduction of the 24-year-old son of a reputed industrialist of the city.

Led by newly nominated BJP's Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee president Sanjeev Sinha, hundreds of party workers took part in the agitation.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha alleged that the crime graph of Jamshedpur, known as the industrial capital of Jharkhand, has reached a level of concern and a sense of insecurity prevailed among the citizens in view of spurt in crime rate, deteriorating law and order as well as incidents of abduction.

The protestor took out a march from the BJP office in Sakchi, which culminated at the SSP office.

Criticising the present dispensation in the state, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato claimed that criminals are ruling the roost under the JMM-Congress regime in Jharkhand.

Jamshedpur used to be known for peace and communal harmony, but during the last few days, cases of snatching, drug trading, burglary and kidnapping have spurted, he alleged.

Business community and traders were scared but the morale of criminal was high owing to the lackadaisical approach of the government and the inactivity of the police, Mahato alleged.

Former state BJP president Dr Dineshanand Goswami alleged that criminal activities are at its peak under "Abua Raj" (own government), as claimed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The "broad daylight abduction" of the son of a reputed industrialist exhibited failure of police administration, Goswami said, referring to the kidnapping of 24-year-old Kairav Gandhi on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Purnima Sahu said it was the last warning to the government, and the would be forced to launch a stronger agitation if the situation is not improved soon. PTI BS NN