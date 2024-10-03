BJP stages protest against AAP govt over 'potholed' roads in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Carrying cut-outs of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, the BJP workers on Thursday staged protests against "pothole-ridden" roads in the city.

The protesters kept the cut outs in the potholes and damaged patches of roads at many places across the city, slamming the AAP government through slogan shouting and waving posters.

The BJP should stop "spreading misinformation" and focus on positive politics by allowing the Delhi government do its work, the ruling AAP said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took part in the protests at Church Road, Khari Baoli, Mission Road and Railway Station Road in Chandni Chowk area.

"The potholes of Delhi’s roads are an evidence of the Aam Aadmi Party government's incompetence and corruption" he charged.

Chief Minister Atishi recently promised repair of all the damaged roads in the city by Diwali. The ministers of the Delhi government are currently visiting different areas of the city identifying damaged sections of the roads.

Under the 'Pol-Khol' (expose) campaign of Delhi BJP, the party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders took to streets at 60 locations across the city, said a party statement.

The party leaders and workers "exposed" the "media events" of the chief minister and the ministers of the AAP government in the name of road repair by presenting the "real picture" before people, Sachdeva said.

Party MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Pravin Khandelwal also staged protests in their constituencies.

Chandolia and Sehrawat alleged that the roads in the rural areas and outer parts of the city were damaged due to waterlogging.

Bidhuri, along with Councillor Seema Pandit and party workers, staged protest in Palam area.

"The poor condition of Delhi’s roads is because of 10 years of corruption in road maintenance and not due to Monsoon rains this year," Bidhuri charged.

Party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely accompanied by Mayur Vihar district president Vijender Dhama protested at Trilokpuri.

From 1993 to 2013, every government worked for the development of Delhi, but the AAP government since 2013 has pushed the city two decades back, Lovely alleged.

Paharganj area having numerous hotels has become a "nightmare" for the tourists due to the poor civic conditions, including roads, Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal said in a protest near Ashram Metro station.

The AAP in a statement alleged that the BJP tried to halt work in Delhi by sending Kejriwal to jail.

"However, since his release all works are being done on a war footing across Delhi," it said.

Kejriwal is personally inspecting road repair work on the ground to ensure its completion at the soonest. All ministers and MLAs are also on the ground closely monitoring the work, it added. PTI VIT AS AS