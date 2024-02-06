BJP stages protest against ‘anti-cow’ Congress govt in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday staged a protest with cattle accusing the Congress government in the state of being ‘anti-cow’.

Advertisment

Party leaders gathered at Freedom Park here with cows. They put banners on the cows which read: "this government is not in favour of livestock." The party also alleged that there are an inadequate number of veterinary hospitals in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts with many of the existing ones having been shifted to other places. "Following this, milk production has dwindled in this region," a party leader said.

Talking to reporters, BJP state general secretary P Rajeev alleged that the Siddaramaiah government was ‘anti-cow’ because "it does not want any cows in Bengaluru".

He also warned to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha, which houses the state Legislature and Secretariat of Karnataka, with cows if the government did not give up its "anti-cattle policy." Speaking on the occasion, 'Raitha Morcha' state president A S Nadahalli charged the Congress government with stopping all the pro-farmer schemes implemented by BJP and those started during the tenure of B S Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister.

He alleged that the milk production incentive and 'Vidyasiri' student stipend schemes have been stopped by the Siddaramaiah government.

Later, the police took them into preventive custody. PTI GMS RS RS