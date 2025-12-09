BJP stages protest against Cong govt, condemns its 'anti-farmer' policies in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday staged a protest along with a large number of farmers here, condemning the alleged anti-farmer policies of the Congress government in Karnataka.

A huge crowd of protesters gathered at the Malini City Grounds, led by Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadhi Narayanaswamy, besides several MLAs, MLCs and other senior party leaders.

The party leaders said the protest was organised to highlight various issues concerning the state and the "failures" of the Congress government.

They further alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government has ignored the plight of the farmers in the state.

The BJP leaders said they, along with farmers, would lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi during the ongoing winter session of the legislature.

The BJP accused the state government of failing to address the concerns of maize and sugarcane growers, claiming that maize farmers have been demanding the opening of procurement centres, which the government has yet to do. They alleged that farmers were being forced to sell their produce to middlemen at distress prices. PTI AMP KH