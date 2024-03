Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) The state unit of the BJP on Tuesday staged a protest here against the DMK government for 'converting Tamil Nadu' into a 'headquarters' for drugs.

BJP leader H Raja led the protest over alleged drug prevalence and slammed the state government over the issue. BJP office-bearer Amar Prasad Reddy said narcotic drugs and illicit liquor could be eradicated in the state with the electoral decimation of the DMK. PTI VGN SS