BJP stages protest against Karnataka govt over Waqf properties row

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Friday intensified its protests against the Congress government over the Waqf land issue, holding agitations in different parts of the state.

On Thursday, the party held protests in Kalaburagi, Ballari, Haveri, Shivamogga, Udupi, and other places alleging encroachments by the Waqf board in the state.

In Bengaluru, the protest was led by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Friday.

He was joined by party MLC C T Ravi, Member of Parliament P C Mohan among several other leaders.

The demonstrations were held under the slogan ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku' (Our land, Our Right).

There were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Similar charges had surfaced from a few other places subsequently, and also by some organisations and religious institutions like Mutts.

With the row escalating, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified. PTI KSU ROH