BJP stages protest against Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other party leaders and activists on Wednesday held a protest here against the Pahalgam terror attack, raising slogans calling for an attack against Pakistan.

Holding National Flags in their hands and wearing black armbands, the protesters made slogans against Pakistan, and empathising with the victims, at the Ambedkar's statue near Hussain Sagar lake here.

"Chup na baitho, Pakistan par hamla karo" (don't sit quietly, attack Pakistan), is one of their slogans.

Kishan Reddy, who wore a black dress as an expression of protest, said those responsible for the attack will not be spared. The government would take a decision to act against the terrorists, he said.

It is shameless that Pakistan which has been mired in serious economic distress is resorting to terror attacks against tourists in India, he said.

Kishan Reddy, also president of BJP in Telangana, called for protests all over the state against the terror attack.

BJP MPs K Laxman, Eatala Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also participated. PTI SJR VVK GDK SJR ADB