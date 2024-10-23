BJP stages protest at MCD building against delay in Dalit mayor's election

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party councillors protested outside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's office at the MCD headquarters on Wednesday, denouncing the AAP government for the delay in mayoral election.

Advertisment

The election for the post reserved for a Dalit in the third term of the Aam Aadmi Party government has been pending since April due to the non-appointment of a presiding officer by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The LG declined to make the appointment earlier stating that he deemed it unfit to do so in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister who was then lodged in Tihar jail.

Kejriwal's successor, Atishi, took office on September 21, however, the date for the election is yet to be announced.

Advertisment

The election was expected to be held in the MCD House on October 28 following the new CM's appointment. However, the civic body in a statement later said it will not.

Decrying the delay, the chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, and Standing Committee members from BJP-ruled ward committees gathered outside the Mayor's office at the Civic Center and raised slogans, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party and current Mayor Shelly Oberoi of being anti-Dalit.

The protesters warned they will hit the streets denouncing the AAP government if it does not hold the election immediately.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said that Kejriwal, despite his claims of being able to run the government from jail, failed to sign the documents to appoint a presiding officer for the mayoral election in April.

"In October, the month when we celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki, if the AAP had genuine intentions, it would have held the election for a Dalit mayor. Instead, its intention seems to be to deny Dalits their rightful place," he alleged.

Earlier, the AAP had claimed that the delay was due to their councillors being away for festivals.

Advertisment

Singh retorted, saying while the city groaned under piles of garbage, the AAP leaders were enjoying their holidays.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Jai Bhagwan Yadav said that by delaying the election, "the AAP is doing injustice to the Dalit community." PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN