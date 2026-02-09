BJP stages protest demanding death penalty for TMC leader arrested on murder charge

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP on Monday staged a protest in Barrackpore in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, demanding capital punishment for a TMC councillor who was arrested on the charge of assaulting an 80-year-old man, leading to his death.

The opposition party also alleged that Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, a councillor of North Barrackpore Municipality and also a lawyer, has been getting "VIP treatment" in police custody.

BJP workers, led by former MP Arjun Singh and Barrackpore organisational district BJP president Tapas Ghosh, marched from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Chiria More and reached near the Barrackpore court.

The activists breached police barricades and staged a sit-in for some time, blocking traffic and triggering heated arguments and minor scuffles with police personnel.

Bhattacharya was arrested after he allegedly thrashed Tulsi Adhikari (80) for protesting against an illegal construction in front of his house in ward number 23. Adhikari collapsed at the spot on Saturday and was declared dead at a hospital in Barrackpore Cantonment, police said.

The ruling TMC suspended Bhattacharya for six years following his arrest. TMC MP Partha Bhowmick said the party has adopted a "zero-tolerance" stance in the matter.

"The councillor has been suspended for six years from the party. The police will take their own course of action. The party will not shield anyone involved in such an act," Bhowmick said.

Bhattacharya had earlier dismissed the allegations as "baseless and politically motivated", claiming that it was he who was attacked.

During Monday's protest, BJP leaders alleged that the accused was being given preferential treatment in custody and demanded exemplary punishment.

"We are protesting the VIP treatment given by the police to the killer councillor,” Singh said.

“We are lifting the sit-in for the sake of students appearing for the Madhyamik (class 10 state board) examinations. But once the exams are over, we will launch a larger law-breaking movement if justice is not delivered," Singh said. PTI BSM NN