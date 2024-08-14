BJP stages protest march in Kolkata against doctor's rape-murder

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Hundreds of BJP supporters on Wednesday held a protest march against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor inside a state-run hospital in Kolkata last week.

The BJP supporters, mostly women, raised slogans targeting the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal besides demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also holding charge of police and healthcare portfolios.

They sought justice for the victim and her family members, and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprit.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal was also in the rally.

The march, which originated from College Square in the northern part of the city, culminated at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the gruesome incident occurred on Friday.

One person was arrested the next day in this connection. PTI dc NN