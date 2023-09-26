BJP stages protest over dengue outbreak in Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP unit on Tuesday staged a protest rally outside the Swasthya Bhawan - the health department office - over the menace of dengue outbreak in the state and alleged that the steps taken by the TMC government are just an "eyewash" to hide its "failures".

Led by the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and 22 BJP MLAs on Tuesday afternoon went to Swasthya Bhawan to submit a deputation regarding the dengue outbreak.

But as Adhikari and BJP MLAs were about to enter the state health department office they were stopped by the police, citing security concerns.

A heated argument broke out between the two followed, and BJP MLAs resorted to shouting slogans against the state government over its "failure" to control the dengue outbreak.

"We just wanted to submit a deputation. The police are saying they will only allow me into the building. Why are other BJP MLAs not allowed? The state government is busy stopping us but has failed to control the dengue situation," Adhikari told reporters.

Speaking on the steps the state government took to control the situation, the BJP leader dubbed it "eyewash".

"The state government is in denial mode and dubs it an unknown fever. The state government is trying to hide the real situation, and the steps taken are just eyewash," Adhikari said.

Reacting to the allegations, the TMC asked the BJP to refrain from politicising the issue.

"The state government is doing everything possible to address the issue. The BJP is just trying to politicise the issue. Public awareness is needed most to combat the situation," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

The West Bengal government on Monday directed the districts to immediately clean all dengue hotspots, based on entomological alerts, amid the increase in such cases in the state, officials said.

They said the state also asked the central government offices in West Bengal to ensure cleanliness and adequate preventive measures at under-construction projects, including those of the Kolkata Metro.