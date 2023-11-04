BJP stages protest over garbage dumping behind Sainik School TTS in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar to protest the dumping of huge amounts of garbage behind the Sainik School Temporary Transit Centre (TTS).

The Sainik School TTS used as a mini dumping yard has turned into a garbage hill as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped transporting waste from the site to Bhuasuni dumping yard in Daruthenga, in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, BJP’s Bhubaneswar unit president Babu Singh said.

The temporary mini dumping yard has been converted to a permanent yard as a result about 2 lakh people living in the nearby areas including Mancheswar, VSS Nagar, Shahid Nagar, Acharya Vihar, Damana and Rangamatia are exposed to serious health hazards including skin infections and chronic diseases, he alleged.

Earlier, the BMC had claimed that the problem will be resolved in three months. Though four months have elapsed, the BMC have not taken any concrete steps to resolve the issue, Singh said.

The BJP leader demanded the lifting of all the garbage from the populated area on a war footing.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said for the management of waste at TTS behind the Sainik School, the waste segregation process has already started.

One Terex machine has been engaged at the site while another will be used in the next 10 to 15 days, he said, adding, the issue will be resolved in the next six to seven months.

Kulange warned that strong action will be taken against people who will not separate the dry and wet wastes at the source point and houses.

According to another official of the BMC, about 600 to 700 tonne of waste are being generated in the city every day and half of the waste are being processed through 34 micro composting centres (MCC) within the city.

The remaining wastes, mostly non-segregated garbage, are being transported to the dumping yards. Now, a system has been developed for proper segregation of the waste in a scientific manner, the official said. PTI BBM RG