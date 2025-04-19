BJP stages protest seeking Minority Welfare minister's resignation over remarks on Constitution

Giridih (Jharkhand), Apr 19 (PTI) BJP workers led by Jharkhand unit party chief Babulal Marandi on Saturday staged a demonstration in Giridih district demanding the resignation of state Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan over his purported remarks on the Constitution.

Hasan, who courted controversy on April 14 for his alleged "Shariat over Constitution", remark, however, later claimed his comment was misconstrued by the media and asserted that both Shariat and Constitution were equally important to him.

The BJP workers took out a protest march from Giridih stadium and it culminated at the district collectorate where they staged a demonstration.

"The protest will continue until the Minority minister resigns or is removed from the cabinet. The country will run only on the basis of the Constitution given by Dr B R Ambedkar," Marandi said.

Slamming BJP's protest, state Tourism minister Sudivya Kumar said the BJP chief should go to court if Hasan said anything unconstitutional. "The protest or demonstration will not help them to achieve anything. The people have taught the BJP a lesson in the elections. But, they still didn’t understand," he said.

Kumar added the BJP cannot dictate to the JMM on the ministry. "Appointing minister is the chief minister's prerogative," he said.

Responding to Kumar's statement, Marandi said they are in the court of the people. "In a democracy, the people's court is the biggest court," he added.