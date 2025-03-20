BJP stages protests across Bengal over vandalisation of Suvendu Adhikari's car

Kolkata: Protests were held across West Bengal on Thursday, a day after the vehicle of the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was vandalised and BJP workers were abused allegedly by TMC supporters at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas.

Demonstrations took place outside the Assembly and elsewhere in Salt Lake, Karunamoyee, GT Road in Chuchura (Hooghly) and Tamluk (Midnapore) where BJP supporters blocked roads, waved party flags and raised slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The roadblocks caused traffic disruptions, but police later cleared them.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging that Speaker Biman Banerjee was not impartial, and democracy was being trampled in the House. They later held a protest outside its premises.

However, BJP MLA Bankim Ghosh voiced concerns over repeated boycotts, saying legislators should stay in the House to address public grievances, especially on issues like healthcare.

The protests followed Adhikari’s call for President’s Rule in the state, citing political violence.

Clashes nearly broke out on Wednesday when BJP and TMC supporters faced off during his rally in Baruipur.

Adhikari alleged that TMC workers attacked his vehicle, waved black flags and raised slogans against him.

"As soon as I reached the area, my vehicle was attacked. Had I not been inside, my head would have been shattered," Adhikari had claimed.

He urged the Election Commission to intervene, claiming fair elections were impossible under the current administration.

TMC state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar dismissed Adhikari’s demand, asserting that the BJP would be defeated in the upcoming elections.

BJP’s Jadavpur district president Monoranjan Jowardar accused police of favouring TMC and failing to control the situation.

Adhikari, who had planned to raise BJP grievances in the Assembly, cancelled a protest march due to the unrest but announced a fresh demonstration.

He vowed to gherao the police superintendent’s office on March 27 to demand justice.