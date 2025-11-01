BJP stages silent protest in Mumbai, accuses MVA of spreading fake narrative

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra BJP held a 'silent protest' on Saturday to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi's 'Satyacha Morcha' against irregularities in the voters' lists, claiming the Opposition was attempting to "spread fake narrative" ahead of the civic polls.

Leaders and workers of the saffron party sporting black tapes across their mouths staged their agitation in the Girgaon area of south Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said that the protest aims to expose the MVA's alleged attempts to spread fake narratives ahead of elections.

"MVA leaders have consistently tried to mislead people before every election. Similar attempts were made ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls when they deliberately spread false claims about amendments to the Constitution," he said.

He alleged that some Opposition leaders, along with individuals and NGOs based abroad, were attempting to destabilise society and the government through misinformation.

"The names of some NGOs and their funding sources have now come before the world," he claimed.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, held a protest march against alleged irregularities in the voters' list, which the Opposition claimed were helping the ruling BJP. PTI ND ARU