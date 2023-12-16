Karnataka: BJP stages statewide demo condemning Belagavi woman assault

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday staged statewide agitation at the district headquarters against the Congress government's alleged apathy in offering relief to a tribal woman who was assaulted and paraded naked in Belagavi.

The woman was also tied to a pole after her son eloped with a girl from the same community at Vantamuri village in Belagavi on December 11.

Police have arrested eight people while eight others are still at large.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the state government failed to apprehend the eight absconded accused. Also, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not visit the survivor and consoled her.

In Bengaluru, the party organised a sit-in demonstration and later courted arrest.

Meanwhile, in Belagavi, the five-member BJP fact-finding team including four MPs held meetings with the party leaders, spoke to the survivor and the officials.

Later, speaking to reporters, Locket Chatterjee, one of the team member, said the administration did not take the matter seriously initially.

The police were not inclined to register a case. It was only after the Karnataka High Court cracked the whip that the government swung into action, she said.