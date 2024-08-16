BJP stages statewide protests; demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) The BJP staged rallies and sit-ins across West Bengal on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the recent murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

Party workers, carrying posters demanding Banerjee's resignation and raising slogans against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, described the state's condition as worse than failed democracies like Pakistan and Afghanistan, accusing the administration of failing to resolve the crisis.

The party alleged that their planned rally at Shyambazar Five Point Crossing in Kolkata was thwarted by police.

A stage set up for the rally was dismantled, and several BJP workers were detained and taken to the central lock-up at Lalbazar police headquarters. The party condemned these actions, labeling them as attempts to stifle public dissent.

"By dismantling our stage, does the TMC think it can suppress people's outrage over this horrific incident? The situation in West Bengal is worse than failed democracies like Pakistan and Afghanistan. Banerjee should resign immediately for her failure to fulfill her duties," BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said.

Several BJP leaders, including MLA Agnimitra Paul and Rudranil Ghosh, were also present in Shyambazar to participate in the demonstration.

"This authoritarian government must go. The people of this state will oust Mamata Banerjee government," Paul said.

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar also reached the spot and staged a sit-in there.

The saffron party workers organised sit-in demonstrations in various parts of the state, including Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Dum Dum-Nagerbazar in North 24 Parganas, and other locations.

The party is also scheduled to hold a torch rally from Exide Crossing to Hazra on Friday evening, which is just a stone's throw away from Banerjee's residence.

Reacting to BJP's protest, the TMC accused the saffron camp of vitiating the atmosphere to derive political dividends.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned whether CMs in BJP-ruled states have resigned for similar incidents.

"Did the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states resign when similar incidents took place? The answer is no. Whoever is involved in vandalism must be arrested regardless of party affiliations. The opposition is doing dirty politics over the incident," he said.

Unidentified miscreants vandalised parts of RG Kar Hospital in the early hours of Thursday. This incident follows the alleged rape and murder of a female post-graduate trainee in the seminar room of the medical establishment on August 9. PTI DC PNT MNB