BJP stages walkout against passage of Tank Conservation Bill

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Karnataka Assembly protesting the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill alleging that its provisions would destroy the lakes, especially those in Bengaluru.

The bill presented by the Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju redefines the buffer zones of tanks (lakes), and it was cleared by the Assembly amid a walkout by the BJP legislators.

The BJP legislators said the provisions would kill the lakes in Bengaluru.

"This government has surrendered to the real estate lobby. It’s pure and simple," BJP MLA and former Minister S Suresh Kumar alleged.

It is the duty of every citizen and the government to protect lakes. Reducing the buffer zones of lakes is unscientific and against the environment, he claimed.

Joining him, Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath said the bill is against the directions of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar rejected the charges and said the government is doing it in a practical way.

"No builder has approached us," Shivakumar said.

He added that after he became the Deputy CM, he identified 300 km for roads and pipelines along the buffer zones of lakes and stormwater drains and reserved Rs 300 crore for their development so that no one can encroach on them.

Minister Boseraju clarified that the government was using the buffer zones for government purposes and is not going to give them to any private organisations.

Suresh Kumar disagreed with the statement reading out the amended portion, which says, "Following shall be substituted, namely:- "(3) make any construction or carry on any commercial or recreational or industrial activity within the Buffer zone of the tanks specified in the table below except other public utility services like construction of roads, bridges, electrical line, water supply line, Under Ground Drainage (UGD) line, Jack well or pump house or Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station (ISPS), Wetwell, Aquaduct and allied works with prior approval of the Authority, without obstructing natural or normal course of inflow or outflow of water into, or from, the tanks on the upstream and or downstream even after said works."