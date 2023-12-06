BJP stages walkout from Bengal assembly as demand on closed tea garden not allowed

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) BJP legislators on Wednesday staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly after its demand for a discussion on closed tea gardens in the state was disallowed.

The BJP moved an adjournment motion after the question hour seeking that the government take positive steps to reopen closed tea gardens in the northern part of the state.

Speaker Biman Banerjee allowed the reading out of the motion, but did not permit a discussion on it.

The BJP members thereafter walked out of the House raising slogans demanding a discussion on the motion. PTI AMR NN