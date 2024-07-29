BJP stages walkout from Bengal assembly over inclusion of an MLA's name for discussion

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Monday staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly, protesting the inclusion of Suman Kanjilal’s name for participating in a discussion on erosion control and flood mitigation, as a saffron party MLA.

BJP legislature party leader Sankar Ghosh claimed that Kanjilal, who was elected as a saffron party MLA from Alipurduar in north Bengal, has joined the TMC.

Opposing the inclusion, Ghosh told the Speaker that the BJP legislature party has not given his name for participating in the discussion.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said he has allowed including Kanjilal’s name as a participant in the discussion.

BJP MLAs then shouted slogans in protest and walked out from the House soon after it assembled following the recess.

The House took up the discussion regarding erosion control and flood mitigation in the state, focusing on floods in north Bengal. PTI AMR RBT