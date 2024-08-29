BJP stages walkout in Himachal assembly over issue of liquor vends' auction

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday staged a walkout in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, alleging that the liquor vends were auctioned below the reserve price in five excise districts in the state.

Replying to a question by BJP's Randhir Sharma, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government made a revenue of Rs 485.18 crore from the auction-cum-tender policy while the total revenue during five years of BJP government was only Rs 665.42 crore. He asserted that there was complete transparency in the auctions.

Sharma, however, said that the liquor vends were auctioned below the reserve price in five excise districts -- Shimla, Kangra, Chamba, Nurpur and Una and alleged that it was a scam. He demanded a judicial enquiry and re-auction of the liquor vends.

Sukhu said that after his government came to power, it was functioning transparently while the BJP government did not hold the auctions for four years and only renewed the licence, causing loss of revenue.

The government adopted an online auction process and there was no discrimination and auctions were held seven times in Nurpur and Una, nine times in Shimla, eight times in Kangra and six times in Chamba during the current financial year and higher revenue was expected, he said.

Contesting the CM's response, Sharma claimed that the revenue was Rs 100 crore less and alleged that the vendors were charging more than the MRP. He also demanded action against the defaulters.

Dissatisfied by the chief minister's reply, BJP members raised slogans and staged a walkout.

Later talking to media persons, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accused the chief minister of misleading the house and said that the BJP government allotted the vends through auction which earned 11 to 12 per cent more revenue. He added that in later years, the vends were renewed with 12 per cent increase in reserved prices.