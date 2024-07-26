BJP stages walkout in West Bengal Assembly over alleged comments of minister outside House

Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) BJP MLAs on Friday staged a walkout in the West Bengal Assembly to protest the Speaker's decision to not allow a motion in the House demanding an apology from senior minister Firhad Hakim over an alleged public comment he had made some time ago.
Around 55 MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the House towards the end of the first half of the day's session after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay rejected their motion for an apology from Hakim for his alleged comments at a religious programme outside the assembly.
Earlier this month, a video purportedly featuring Hakim at an event organised by an Islamic foundation showed him saying "those who were not born with Islam were born with misfortune. It will please Allah Twa'ala if we bring them under Islam." While the BJP criticised Hakim for the alleged comments, the minister had said he believed in secularism, celebrated Durga and Kali pujas in his locality for years and would not learn about India's inclusiveness and secularism from the BJP.
He had also said he would explain the circumstances and the factors behind the purported comments at an appropriate occasion.
On Friday, the BJP legislators, however, claimed that the purported statement of Hakim, who is also the Mayor of Kolkata and a state cabinet minister, had hurt the sentiments of many religious communities.
The protesting MLAs walked out after the Speaker ruled that the matter did not come under the purview of the assembly.
BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had previously said unless Hakim publicly withdrew his alleged comments and issued an apology on the floor of the House, they would not put forward questions to him or listen to his replies.
They said Hakim's alleged comments at the religious programme were against the spirit of pluralism and the Constitution.
BJP's Haringhata MLA Asim Sarkar told PTI that Hakim's alleged comments hurt the sentiments of Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs.
"Unless he expresses regret on the floor of the House, we will continue to boycott his reply and speech in the House," Sarkar added.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said, "What someone has reportedly said at a religious meeting outside the House, which wasn't even a political meeting, cannot be discussed in the assembly." The BJP is unnecessarily creating a controversy, he added. PTI SUS SMY ACD
BJP stages walkout in West Bengal Assembly over alleged comments of minister outside House
