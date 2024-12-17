BJP stages walkout opposing RDPR University Amendment Bill

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Karnataka Assembly opposing the State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill.

The bill seeks to replace Governor with the Chief Minister as chancellor "for better administration and functioning".

The BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan said this was not a progressive bill and appealed to the Congress government to avoid confrontation with the Raj Bhavan.

Another BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra requested the government to revisit its decision.

Shivamogga MLA S N Channabasappa alleged that this move reflects the mindset of hatred of the ruling party.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge dismissed the allegations.

He said, "This bill is not politically motivated. This is for the better administration, coordination and smooth functioning of the university." Kharge said there is no law in the country which says only the Governor should be the Chancellor of a university.

He pointed out that there are many universities in the country where the Chief Ministers are the Chancellors.

Not convinced with the explanation, the BJP staged a walkout as a mark of protest. PTI GMS ADB