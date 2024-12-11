BJP starts OBC outreach programmes for Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The BJP has started a campaign to reach out to members of OBC sub-castes through dozens of meetings and conferences in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls in February next year.

There are around 52 such sub-castes among the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Delhi that will be included in the contact programme. The campaign has started with a meeting of members of the Pal community attended by Union minister SP Sing Baghel, said Delhi BJP's OBC Morcha president Sunil Yadav.

He said in the coming days, meetings of various other OBC sub-castes including Rava Rajput, Kashyap, Rajbhar, Jogi, Lodhi and Teli will be held in which prominent party leaders will also participate.

"The members of the OBC community are the largest section of voters in Delhi. Many among the other backward classes are lesser in numbers and they are the focus of this campaign," he said.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held in February next year. The BJP is out of power in Delhi since 1998.

Besides, the meetings and conferences, the OBC Morcha will also hold two big meetings of professionals and women belonging to the community, Yadav said.

These meetings will be attended by prominent persons from the city including professionals, entrepreneurs, businessmen and other influential members of the OBC community, he said.

Yadav said that BJP OBC leaders will explain about the work done by the Narendra Modi government like giving Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes and the passage of the 127th Constitution Amendment that allowed states and Union Territories to prepare their own list of backward classes.

"We will explain to community members how the other political parties have cheated them and treated them only as vote banks. It is the Modi government who worked for their welfare," Yadav added.

After these meetings and conferences, the Delhi BJP OBC wing has also planned over 500 community-specific meetings at assembly and ward level across the city, he added. PTI VIT RT RT