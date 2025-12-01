Kochi: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple.

In his petition, Chandrasekhar argued that a thorough investigation was required into the incident.

He submitted that the gold taken from the temple was reportedly distributed across different states and that individuals and establishments outside Kerala were also involved.

"So a comprehensive investigation would be possible only through a central agency like the CBI," the petition stated.

He alleged that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) was manned by persons with clear political affiliations to the ruling party in the state and that individuals outside the Board, with influence in the corridors of power, had benefited from the process.

Expressing doubts about the efficacy of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry, the BJP leader said that, since the alleged crime extended beyond state borders, the SIT probe might not be effective.

"The members of the Board, who were appointed by the government, are likely to be protected in the process, and the procedure adopted by the SIT in interrogating the Board members substantiates these apprehensions," the petition said.

Chandrasekhar also referred to media reports claiming that the son of a former TDB member, an IPS officer, was allegedly attempting to derail the investigation to prevent possible implication.

"This is also a serious matter which requires consideration and justifies the involvement of an agency like the CBI," he said.

He further sought a thorough audit of TDB assets.

A Division Bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K V Jayakumar heard the matter on Monday.

The court pointed out certain defects in the petition and said it would consider it again next week.

Meanwhile, former TDB president A Padmakumar, who was arrested by the SIT in connection with the case, approached the Kollam Vigilance Court seeking bail.

He contended that the decision to hand over the gold-clad plates of the 'dwarapalaka' idols and the door frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, was taken jointly by the Board, but only he had been booked and arrested.

The court will hear his bail plea on Tuesday.

The SIT, constituted by the High Court, is probing two cases related to the loss of gold from the 'dwarapalakas' and the dreekovil door frame. Six people have been arrested so far.

The High Court will review the progress of the investigation on Wednesday.